Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$52.50

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

AIF has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of AIF traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 85,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Altus Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.41 and a 1 year high of C$61.11.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$134.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

