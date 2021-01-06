Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 32,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a market capitalization of C$71.37 million and a P/E ratio of 37.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

