Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 32,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a market capitalization of C$71.37 million and a P/E ratio of 37.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

