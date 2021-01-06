AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of AMCX opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $42.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,605,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

