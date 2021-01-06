Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. 6,819,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,554,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Amcor has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

