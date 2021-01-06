Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.97

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 4666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,945,905.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.