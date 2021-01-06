Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.14.

AMRC stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares in the company, valued at $106,859,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $355,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at $832,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 267,712 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 160,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.