American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $131.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.
In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in American Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.
