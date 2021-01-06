American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $131.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in American Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

