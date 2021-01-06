American National Bank Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American National Bank reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.45.

BA stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.31. 370,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,621,754. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.19.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

