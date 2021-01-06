American National Bank Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,803.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,729.10. 75,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,253. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,762.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,594.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

