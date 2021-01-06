American National Bank Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American National Bank cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

RTX stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 191,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.