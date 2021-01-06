American National Bank Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $6.89 on Wednesday, hitting $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,265,636. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $404.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.