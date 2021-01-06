American National Bank Has $6.97 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.8% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.31. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $245.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.62.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.