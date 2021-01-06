American National Bank Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American National Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

XOM traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,851,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.