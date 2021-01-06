American National Bank Invests $101,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 103,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,322. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

