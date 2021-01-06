American National Bank Purchases 1,719 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist increased their target price on Chevron in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 529,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,826. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

