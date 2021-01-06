American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of HBI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

