American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (ICTPU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $40.00 on January 29th

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $160.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

ICTPU traded up $555.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1,300.00. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. American Restaurant Partners has a twelve month low of $600.00 and a twelve month high of $1,450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $942.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $836.59.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Restaurant Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

