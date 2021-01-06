American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American States Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

NYSE:AWR opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

