Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $166,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,896,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,680,000 after acquiring an additional 274,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 317,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,068,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.