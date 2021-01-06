Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $166,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,896,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FOLD opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.
