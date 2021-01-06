Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman Purchases 1,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at $926,035.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,068,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,044 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,637,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 522,513 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

