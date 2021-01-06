Ampleforth Reaches One Day Volume of $46.48 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $234.82 million and approximately $46.48 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 369,661,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,985,826 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

