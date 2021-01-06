Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMPY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:AMPY opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.26.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $149,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,898. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.