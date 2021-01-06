Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of AMRS opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amyris by 754.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

