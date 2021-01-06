Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.80. 70,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,730. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,863,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

