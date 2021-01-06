Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $11.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $17.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $19.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.64 billion to $32.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.