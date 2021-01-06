Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post $102.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $110.21 billion. Apple reported sales of $91.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $320.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.42 billion to $341.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $333.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $324.10 billion to $353.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

