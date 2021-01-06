Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.79. Avaya posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 292.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 6.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 20.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

