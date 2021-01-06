Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,432. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.