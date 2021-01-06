Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $11.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 76,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $38.38.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

