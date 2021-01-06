Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $717.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Apollo Investment by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Apollo Investment by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.