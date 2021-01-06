Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce sales of $157.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $342.10 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 434.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $235.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $474.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $221.10 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $349.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

ARWR traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,904. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

