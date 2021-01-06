Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.16.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $252.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.43 and a 200-day moving average of $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $264.48.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.