Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.16.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $252.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.43 and a 200-day moving average of $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $264.48.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

