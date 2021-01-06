Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.69. Genesco reported earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
GCO opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $438.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.14.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Article: Put Option Volume
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.