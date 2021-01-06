Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.69. Genesco reported earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCO. CL King increased their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $438.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.14.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.