Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $836.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report $836.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $828.04 million to $847.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $846.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

ST opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

