Analysts Set AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Target Price at $46.67

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

ALVR stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,410. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $180,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

