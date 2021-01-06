Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 9,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

