Analysts Set First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. DA Davidson raised First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. 8,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $609.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

