Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $302.71

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $13.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,821. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

