Analysts Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Target Price at $2.70

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

RROTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Roots from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

RROTF stock remained flat at $$1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

