Analysts Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Target Price at $2.70

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

RROTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Roots from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Roots alerts:

RROTF stock remained flat at $$1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.