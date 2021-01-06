Analysts Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price at $1.45

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.45.

A number of research firms have commented on TGB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

