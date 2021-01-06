Analysts Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) PT at $10.96

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TPVG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 175,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,724. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $395.52 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

