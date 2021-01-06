Analyzing Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) & Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP)

Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Interups and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interups N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 6.01% 8.75% 3.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Interups and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interups 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 4 29 1 2.91

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $128.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Interups.

Volatility and Risk

Interups has a beta of 4, indicating that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interups and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interups N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiserv $10.19 billion 7.39 $893.00 million $4.00 28.09

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Interups.

Summary

Fiserv beats Interups on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interups

Interups, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment offers electronic bill payment and presentment services; internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment offers account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also offers bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves business, banks, governments, processors, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and other clients. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

