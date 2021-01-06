Analyzing Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) & RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) and Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RADA Electronic Industries and Jaco Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jaco Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.48%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Jaco Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaco Electronics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Jaco Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Jaco Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries -0.18% 0.02% 0.01% Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Jaco Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $44.33 million 9.38 -$2.03 million ($0.05) -191.60 Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jaco Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RADA Electronic Industries.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Jaco Electronics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others; and compact MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided inertial navigation systems (INS) for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces and critical infrastructure protection solutions. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo DRS, Ascent Vision Technologies, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Jaco Electronics Company Profile

Jaco Electronics Inc. distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries. Jaco Electronics Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.