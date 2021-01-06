AnimalGo (GOM2) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $587,067.00

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $587,067.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00041347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00318672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024826 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

AnimalGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars.

