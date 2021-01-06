ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 3.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS traded down $9.93 on Wednesday, hitting $349.90. The company had a trading volume of 757,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,999. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $373.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

