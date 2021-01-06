AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Get AO World alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. AO World has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AO World (AOWDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.