Apache Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 34,848 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,866 put options.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

