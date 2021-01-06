Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

APEN opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.26. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

