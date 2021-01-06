Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie reiterated a hold rating and issued a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 225,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 143.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 321.3% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 285.9% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

