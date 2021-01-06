Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APVO. ValuEngine cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 31,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,962. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 7.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 636,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.25% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

